P!nk World Tour coming to Jacksonville in 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - International Pop icon P!nk is coming to Jacksonville!

The concert will be held at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena March 5, 2019.

P!nk's Beautiful Trauma World Tour kicks off March 1, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale.

To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, fan registration will be available HERE through Ticketmaster’s Verified FanÒplatform beginning Thursday, May 3 through Sunday, May 6 at 10 p.m. local time.

Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Tuesday, May 8, at 10a.m. local time, while limited supplies last.

