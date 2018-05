Friday June 1 is National Doughnut Day and some local shops will be giving out the sweet treats.

You can get a free classic donut with any drink purchase at Dunkin' Donuts. Classic donuts include glazed ,double chocolate, vanilla frosted, strawberry frosted, old fashioned, Boston Kreme, chocolate glazed and jelly.

If you prefer Krispy Kreme, you can get any doughnut for free, no purchase is necessary.

