'The Color Purple' sells out opening weekend

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Players by the Sea community theater can boast that they sold out opening weekend of their first show of the season.

They officially announced tickets for "The Color Purple" were sold out three days before opening night.

The first show will come to the stage on Friday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

This play will be the first and only all-African-American cast for the 2018-19 season. Production manager Jereme Raickett is very proud to have contributed to its selection. He said that Players by the Sea wanted to "do something that shakes the foundation." Raickett is a graduate of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and is the director of the play, which was adapted from the musical by Marsha Norman, who was inspired by the 1982 book by Alice Walker.

The story centers around 14-year-old Celie in 1930s rural Georgia. When she is forced by her abusive father to marry a cruel farmer, she learns how to find joy in the midst of poverty, abuse and isolation.

Raickett says that America needs a story like this right now.

"Players was ready to do a play like this to reach a different demographic and to tell a story with a message that would connect with different people," said Raickett.

The play will continue through Oct. 14. Tickets can be purchased through their website: https://www.playersbythesea.org/the-color-purple

Players by the Sea is a nonprofit organization for theatric artists that was founded in 1966. Their mission is to enrich the community through excellence in theater. The community theater is volunteer-based and offers memberships as well as education courses for the arts.

