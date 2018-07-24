Entertainment

Pop star Demi Lovato suffers heroin overdose, report says

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer
LOS ANGELES - Pop star Demi Lovato has reportedly been taken to the hospital after suffering from a heroin overdose, according to TMZ.

Lovato was at her home in the Los Angeles area when emergency units were called just before noon Tuesday. Lovato's condition is unknown.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Demi was treated with Narcan after they found her unconscious at her home in the Hollywood Hills. Narcan is an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses. 

Demi released a song last month called "Sober" where she revealed she had relapsed. 

Her last tweet came a few hours before the sad news was released.  

Her friends and fans are already coming to her side, telling her to stay strong. 

