Pop star Demi Lovato suffers heroin overdose, report says

LOS ANGELES - Pop star Demi Lovato has reportedly been taken to the hospital after suffering from a heroin overdose, according to TMZ.

Lovato was at her home in the Los Angeles area when emergency units were called just before noon Tuesday. Lovato's condition is unknown.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Demi was treated with Narcan after they found her unconscious at her home in the Hollywood Hills. Narcan is an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses.

Demi released a song last month called "Sober" where she revealed she had relapsed.

Her last tweet came a few hours before the sad news was released.

Her friends and fans are already coming to her side, telling her to stay strong.

Hang in there @ddlovato - sending good energy and love. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) July 24, 2018

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Praying this isn’t your last post. @ddlovato we love you. I pray today is a big wake up call for you to really get sober. I pray you get that opportunity. — CJirishlez (@CJirishlez) July 24, 2018

We hope you’re ok! — Miguel (@SelsBackToYou) July 24, 2018

DEMI STAY STRONG BABE WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH 😢❤❤❤ — Lucien 루시안 (@Lucien_Lii) July 24, 2018

I hope you’re okay my dear 😪😪😪💕 — 𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒂 ♡ (@sweetenbuteras) July 24, 2018

only love and support, save the rest 🌍. ❤️ @ddlovato — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) July 24, 2018

Regardless of your opinion of her music - pray for Demi Lovato right now.



🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — ❘❘❘ ❙ ❚❙ 〓 〓 ᴺᴱᴺ ᵃⁿᵈ ᵗʰᵉ ᴺᶦⁿᵉʳˢ (@New_Era_News) July 24, 2018

