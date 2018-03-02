Entertainment

President Trump blasts 'Alex Baldwin' in typo-riddled tweet

By Garrett Pelican - Digital executive producer
Headline Goes Here Mark Wilson/D Dipasupil/Getty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Somewhere in the U.S., someone named Alex Baldwin may be wondering why their name is trending on social media. 

The short answer is, President Donald Trump inadvertently gave that person a shout out on Twitter early Friday morning.

More Headlines

Unfortunately for that person, it was because of a typo.

In reality, the president was putting actor Alec Baldwin on blast for Baldwin’s recurring portrayal of Trump on NBC’s sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live.”

The tweet came in response to an interview Baldwin gave to The Hollywood Reporter, in which he said doing the impersonation was “like agony.”

In true Trump fashion, the president aired out his response on Twitter at 5:42 a.m., though not without a few spelling errors, telling Baldwin that his portrayal was equally agonizing:

Naturally, Twitter didn’t miss a beat:

The president’s tweet was deleted within 20 minutes, later replaced by a nearly identical one with the typos corrected and the third-person reference omitted.

But while critics may be dwelling on Trump’s rant, he has clearly moved on. Within minutes, he was tweeting condolences to a Fox News host. Two hours later, it was the economy that had his attention.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.