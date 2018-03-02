President Trump blasts 'Alex Baldwin' in typo-riddled tweet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Somewhere in the U.S., someone named Alex Baldwin may be wondering why their name is trending on social media.

The short answer is, President Donald Trump inadvertently gave that person a shout out on Twitter early Friday morning.

Unfortunately for that person, it was because of a typo.

In reality, the president was putting actor Alec Baldwin on blast for Baldwin’s recurring portrayal of Trump on NBC’s sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live.”

The tweet came in response to an interview Baldwin gave to The Hollywood Reporter, in which he said doing the impersonation was “like agony.”

In true Trump fashion, the president aired out his response on Twitter at 5:42 a.m., though not without a few spelling errors, telling Baldwin that his portrayal was equally agonizing:

And, apparently, President Trump has his mind on Alex Baldwin this morning: pic.twitter.com/Vz3eu019Qn — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) March 2, 2018

Naturally, Twitter didn’t miss a beat:

Trump tweeted about Alex Baldwin then deleted it this morning: pic.twitter.com/cNMMu729Zl — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 2, 2018

SNL writers working to fit "Alex Baldwin" and "dieing" into a skit. pic.twitter.com/X3LaN4wRZj — AC (@ac__lang) March 2, 2018

The president’s tweet was deleted within 20 minutes, later replaced by a nearly identical one with the typos corrected and the third-person reference omitted.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

But while critics may be dwelling on Trump’s rant, he has clearly moved on. Within minutes, he was tweeting condolences to a Fox News host. Two hours later, it was the economy that had his attention.

