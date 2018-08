WESTFIELD, Mass. - A private plane reportedly carrying rapper Post Malone has been diverted to an airport in Massachusetts to make an emergency landing after it blew two tires upon takeoff.

People reports 16 people were reportedly on board.

Rapper Post Malone is believed to be on board, TMZ reports.

This article will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.