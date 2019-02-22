Puddles Pity Party is coming to Ponte Vedra

ST. JOHNS COUNTY - Puddles Pity Party, the fringe performance artist described as the “Sad Clown with the Golden Voice,” is coming to St. Johns County.

'Puddles' is performing at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Friday, March 1.

He's a man of very few words... until he starts singing. The singer came to fame when he was a contestant on America's Got Talent.

Tickets:

$53.00 – Rows A through K

$38.00 – All Remaining Rows

Gates 7:00PM | Starts 8:00PM

Puddles Pity Party returns to the America's Got Talent stage

