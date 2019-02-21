R-rated 'Paranormal Cirque' brings the weird to Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Get ready for clowns, acrobats, illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures and more!

Paranormal Cirque, a circus act described as a "crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theatre, and cabaret," is bringing its show to Orange Park.

The show is in town from Thursday through Sunday(Feb. 21-24). The "anything but normal circus" show will be performing at 1910 Wells Rd. at the Orange Park Mall near the JCPenney's parking lot.

"Under this Clown Castle, the black and red big top tent, Acrobats of the Air, Illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures and all the elements that make one think of a "normal" Circus but that of normal has very little!" the website says.

The show is rated 'R' and requires you to be at least 17 with a valid photo ID. Ages 13 and up and are welcome, but admission is up to parents' discretion.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $50.

You can use the promo code "5off" to save $5 on any ticket purchased through the website.

Click here to buy tickets.

"This is truly a Paranormal experience like no other"

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.