'Redneck Romper Fashion Show' coming to Clay County Fair

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - They say it's a groundbreaking new style for men... but we're not sure about that.

The Clay County Fair is holding a "Redneck Romper Fashion Show" for men. A romper is a one-piece outer garment for adults.

Fellas can stand out by adding items to their romper. Those competing will want to do anything it takes to woo the crowd.

The deadline to enter into the contest is March 26th (it's free) and will take place on the Community Stage Saturday, April 6th at 6:15 p.m.

The winner will receive a J-Tech swag bag, $100 Visa gift card, and VIP tickets to the concert!

Judging criteria:

Originality

Stage presence/confidence

Does this contestant make you laugh

Ability to engage the audience

Understands and answers questions

Overall appearance

You MUST be over the age of 18! Family appropriate attire! Deadline for entries: March 26, 2019

The fair begins on April 4 and will go until April 13. Fairgoers will enjoy concerts, daily shows, stunt teams, animal shows and judging, games, rides and more!

Register for the Redneck Romper Fashion Show here.

For more information about the Clay County Fair, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.