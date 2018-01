LOS ANGELES - Actor Mark Salling has died of an apparent suicide, according to a report.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Salling was found dead at the Los Angeles River in Sunland, near where he lived.

The former "Glee" star recently pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and his sentencing was set for March.

Salling played Noah Puckerman on the FOX musical series "Glee."

