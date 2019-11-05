Riff Raff is coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Riff Raff, also known as Jody Highroller, is coming to Jacksonville!

The American rapper from Houston, Texas, is known for his songs "Tip Toe Wing in My Jawwdinz," "How to Be the Man" and more.

Riff Raff is performing at the 1904 Music Hall on December 8. The show is 18 and up. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $25. Limited Meet and Greet tickets are being sold for $75.

Venue

1904 Music Hall

19 N. Ocean St. 32202

Jacksonville, FL, US

Date And Time

Sun, December 8, 2019, 8:00 PM EST

Doors at 8:00 PM

