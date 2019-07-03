Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty coming to Daily's Place

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Matchbox Twenty's frontman, Rob Thomas, will be performing at Daily’s Place at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The “Chip Tooth Tour” features songs from his solo album with the same name.

Thomas was the lead singer of Matchbox Twenty for 20 years.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will have Abby Anderson as a special guest for the “Chip Tooth Tour."

It’s been 20 years since the duet with Santana, “Smooth” hit the charts.

Tickets are still available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.