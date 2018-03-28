Running on Dunkin': Donut-themed sneakers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Americans can now literally 'run on Dunkin.''

Dunkin Donuts and the shoe manufacturer Saucony collaborated on a new shoe. The sneakers feature Dunkin's signature white, magenta and orange colors.

There are also sprinkles and donuts on the shoes, and to make sure the slogan doesn't go forgotten, 'America runs on Dunkin'" is emblazoned on a reflective stripe.

The Saucony logo also adorns the footwear with coffee bean imagery, and the shoe boxes are similar to the donut boxes used at Dunkin' Donuts.

Preorders for the sneakers are being taken. Orders are expected to be delivered April 3.

