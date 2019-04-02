SeaWorld Orlando now certified autism center

ORLANDO, Fla. - On World Autism Awareness Day, SeaWorld Orlando announced that it has been designated as a certified autism center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

SeaWorld Orlando joins Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove to become the first family of parks, in the world’s leading theme park destination, to be certified.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first family of Orlando theme parks to achieve these certifications,” said Mark Pauls, SeaWorld Orlando park president. “We want to create lasting memories for all our guests. As families start planning their summer travel, the resources and tools that our parks now offer can provide peace of mind for families with members that have autism and other special needs. Our parks and staff are now equipped to offer families inclusive activities, helping to ensure meaningful experiences for everyone.”

Earlier this year, Aquatica Orlando became the world’s first water park to be recognized as a certified autism center, and Discovery Cove in Orlando became the first all-inclusive day resort and animal interaction park in the U.S to be designated. These certifications followed sister park Sesame Place, the first theme park in the world to reach this accreditation in April 2018.

As Certified Autism Centers, the parks are required to provide ongoing training to ensure that team members have the requisite knowledge, skills, temperament, and expertise to interact with all families and children with special needs, specifically on the autism spectrum.

Training takes place in the areas of sensory awareness, environment, communication, motor and social skills, program development and emotional awareness as well as a comprehensive autism competency exam. The autism training must be taken every two years in order to maintain the certification.

In addition, robust previsit planning resources have been added to SeaWorld Orlando’s website, including a park specific sensory guide developed by IBCCES. This sensory guide makes it easier for parents to plan activities that satisfy their child’s specific needs and accommodations, by providing insight on how a child with sensory processing issues may be affected by each sense for each attraction, including highlighting areas that are more soothing.

SeaWorld Orlando recently debuted Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando, a fully immersive and interactive 6-acre land providing all the fun, laughter and learning of "Sesame Street." The land features the iconic "Sesame Street" neighborhood including Abby Cadabby’s Garden, Big Bird’s Nest, Mr. Hooper’s Store and the famous 123 Stoop, as well as everyone’s favorite "Sesame Street" friends and a first-ever daily parade.

One of SeaWorld Orlando’s designated quiet spaces can be found here, with adjustable lighting and a comfortable seating area for guests to take a break from the sensory overload often found in theme parks. Another quiet space is near the front of the park, and both can be easily found on the park map.

