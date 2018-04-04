Sesame Place is first theme park to be designated as Certified Autism Center

Sesame Place, in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, will open later this year, becoming the the first theme park in the world to be designated as a Certified Autism Center. The park is set to open on April 28.

The park will feature quiet rooms, noise-cancelling headphones, low sensory areas and so much more!

The announcement came from the official park Facebook page saying, "Sesame Place is the first theme park in the world to be designated as a Certified Autism Center! #AutismAwarenessDay. It's our goal to provide every family with an enjoyable and memorable visit, and we are proud to offer specialized services to guests with autism and other special needs."

