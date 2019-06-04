Sesame Street Live! bringing show to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunny Day!

Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! is coming to Jacksonville.

Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more will bring a brand-new sensory adventure to the Times Union Center for Performing Arts – Moran Theater.

"A variety of interactive activities give children the chance to create, discover and learn as they help decorate for the upcoming party," a release said.

There will be three performances on October 26 and October 27. Tickets go on sale June 11.

Tickets for Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party start at $15.

For group rates and information, reach out at 904-630-3900. Tickets can also be bought in person at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office.

For more information

