Small fire trips sprinklers at Times-Union Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A small electrical fire sparked by a portable refrigerated unit in the lobby of the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts early Monday morning caused some minor damage, according to SMG, which manages the city of Jacksonville's entertainment facilities.

Water from sprinklers triggered by smoke coming from a concession area of the lobby put out the fire before Jacksonville Fire Rescue personnel arrived. SMG said there was no damage to any of the three theaters or performance venues.

The state fire marshal was called. He assessed the situation and has released the building for occupancy. SMG released a statement saying that water remediation effort was underway. SMG, The Jacksonville Symphony and Jacksonville Cultural Council offices, which both have offices in the building, opened on time Monday.

SMG said this week's scheduled performances will continue as scheduled. The next show is set Tuesday night, with Celtic Woman to perform in the Moran Theater.

