Spice Girls to reunite for U.S. tour

JACKSONVILLE - Great news for fans of the 90's as the iconic Spice Girls will reunite and hit the road for a tour that will head to the U.S.

TMZ reports the group whose 1994 debut album Spice sold millions worldwide expect to hit the road in late summer.

Victoria Beckham ("Posh Spice"), Geri Halliwell ("Ginger Space"), Mel B. ("Scary Spice"), Emma Bunton ("Baby Spice") and Melanie Chisholm ("Sporty Spice") are all on board.

According to the report, the plan is to tour England first and then head to the U.S. for more shows.

While no tour dates have been announced, let's hope that David Beckham, owner of Miami's new MLS team, can persuade his wife Victoria to schedule a concert in the Magic City.

