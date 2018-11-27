‘SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg dead at 57

LOS ANGELES - Stephen Hillenburg, whose daffy animated 'SpongeBob SquarePants' became an international hit, dies at 57.

The announcement was made by Nickelodeon on Tuesday.

"We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants," the network said in a tweet. "Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work."

Hillenburg was diagnosed with ALS in March of last year, according to Variety online. They report he died from ALS complications.

💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.