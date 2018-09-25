Spotify and AncestryDNA team up to bring users personalized playlists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Spotify has teamed up with Ancestry.com to offer users playlists based on their own DNA.

Quartz reports it will then generate a playlist based on your family tree and listening habits.

Users who want to explore will first have to sign up to the Ancestry DNA program for $99, then once you have received your results you can visit a website to generate a playlist based on the regions that represent your genetic code.

So far, nearly 10,000 people have signed up for the collaboration.

Without a sample, you can log-in to the collaboration website and explore your musical DNA. The website will break down the music on your Spotify account into different categories to let you know what you listen to most.



