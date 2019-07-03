The Mini Bar making Stranger Things-inspired donut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's a donut that gets a thumbs up from Eleven.

Just in time for the new season of Stranger Things, The Mini Bar donut shop has created a donut that might just take you into the Upside Down.

Inspired by some of the character Eleven's favorite foods, the vanilla cake donut comes with a maple glaze, vanilla buttercream, raspberry sauce and an Eggo waffle.

The donut is avaiable from Thursday through Sunday. The new season of Stranger Things starts Thursday.

