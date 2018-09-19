The original PlayStation is back -- in miniature form

Gamers, rejoice!

The original PlayStation is back after almost 25 years, PlayStation announced on Tuesday.

The PlayStation Classic is a miniature version of the original 1994 PlayStation console and will come pre-loaded with 20 classic titles, including fan-favorites such as Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms, Playstation said.

It will be available for purchase for $99.99 on 3 December.

The mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation.

