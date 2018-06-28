Entertainment

'The Sandlot' returns to theaters this summer

Play ball!

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

20th Century Fox

You're killing me, Smalls!

Fathom Events will be showing The Sandlot at select movie theaters this summer to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.

The showing will also include a sneak peek of a documentary on the making of The Sandlot!

Two locations in Jacksonville will be showing the iconic movie on July 22 and July 24: 

  • Tinseltown USA Jacksonville: 4535 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216
  • AMC Regency Jax 24 9451 Regency Square Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32225-8126

The movie will be showing at 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM on the 22, and 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM on the 24. 

Click here for more information. 

RELATED | Jacksonville Beach continues 17th Moonlight Movies season

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.