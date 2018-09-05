The summer box office sizzled in 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Summer movies had the box office heating up and more moviegoers heading to a theater near you.

In North America, moviegoers spent $4.3 billion at the theaters this summer, which was up 14% from 2017.

Summer 2017 was one of the worst years for movies in more than a decade. Summer box office films brought in $3.77 billion, making last summer the first since 2006 to fail to pass $4 billion.

Superhero sequels, like Avengers: Infinity War and Mission Impossible were the big winners.

Infinity War became the second biggest superhero movie of all-time, behind Black Panther, making $2.05 billion in theaters.

This year's annual gross stands at $8.33 billion with three months left in the year.

