Tim Tebow celebrates engagement at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Where did Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters want to go after they announced their engagement on Thursday? Walt Disney World, of course!

It's official! Tim Tebow gets engaged to Miss Universe

Tebow and his new fiancee, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, spent Friday in Walt Disney World Resort after announcing their engagement on Instagram.

Photos and a video posted on Disney's official blog show Tebow and Nel-Peters riding the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride, posing with Cinderella and Prince Charming and strolling through the park.

Disney Parks posted their adventures online.

"With friends and family along for the ride on Friday, Tebow, a professional athlete and sports analyst, and Nel-Peters took flight on Dumbo at Magic Kingdom Park and stopped in front of Cinderella Castle to meet another pair of lovebirds, Cinderella and Prince Charming. It was the first visit to Walt Disney World for Nel-Peters, a native of South Africa."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.