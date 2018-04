JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Reach for the sky! Or the popcorn, because after a two-year delay, Toy Story 4 is finally set to hit the theaters!

Josh Cooley, the film's co-director, made the announcement on Twitter:

JUNE 21 2019 pic.twitter.com/LiJhHNTOoo — Josh Cooley (@CooleyUrFaceOff) April 8, 2018

Disney-Pixar's new Toy Story 4 is set to debut June 21, 2019.

