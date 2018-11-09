Train, Goo Goo Dolls concert set for Jacksonville's Daily Place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Grammy-winning band Train and rock band Goo Goo Dolls will co-headline an appearance on July 9 at 7 p.m. at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

Train officially released their "Greatest Hits" album Thursday. The tour will celebrate 20 years of their most famous hits including fan-favorites like “Drops of Jupiter,” “Calling All Angels” and “Hey Soul Sister.”

They've sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, more than 30 million tracks, placed 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three Grammy awards, two Billboard Music Awards and dozens of other honors. They've received eight Grammy nominations and have had 12 albums on the Billboard 200 album chart. Train is making a return to Daily’s Place after making their Jacksonville debut in May 2017.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at www.dailysplace.com beginning on Friday, Nov. 16 at noon. Jags365 and Daily’s Rewards members will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, Nov. 15, at noon. For complete ticket information, including all pre-sales and ticket prices, please click here.

Daily’s Place opened in May 2017 adjacent to TIAA Bank Field, the home of the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

