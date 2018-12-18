Rapper Travis Scott announces 'Astroworld' tour stop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - American rapper and record producer Travis Scott announced Monday dates for the second leg of his "Astroworld: Wish You Were Here" tour, including a stop in Jacksonville.

The concert will be at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on Mar. 14, 2019.

Produced by Live Nation, the show is one of 29 on the second leg of the tour. They are set to contain some of Scott's most explosive performances yet.

General ticket sales begins Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. online or at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

Here is the the full list of dates and locations for the second leg of the "Astroworld" tour:

Jan. 25 - Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

Jan. 27 - Boise, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center

Jan. 29 - Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

Jan. 30 - Tacoma, Washington at Tacoma Dome

Feb. 4 - San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Feb. 6 - Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 8 - Los Angeles, California at The Forum

Feb. 11 - Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

Feb. 13 - Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

Feb. 17 - Kansas City, Missouri at Sprint Center

Feb. 18 - St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

Feb. 20 - Indianapolis, Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Feb. 21 - Chicago, Illinois at United Center

Feb. 22 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

Feb. 24 - Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

Feb. 26 - State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 28 - Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center

Mar. 2 - New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

Mar. 3 - Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

Mar. 5 - Montreal, British Columbia at Bell Centre

Mar. 7 - Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

Mar. 9 - Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center

Mar. 12 - Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

Mar. 14 - Jacksonville, Florida at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Mar. 15 - Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Mar. 17 - Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

Mar. 20 - Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

Mar. 22 - Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

Mar. 24 - Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

