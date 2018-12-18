Rapper Travis Scott announces 'Astroworld' tour stop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - American rapper and record producer Travis Scott announced Monday dates for the second leg of his "Astroworld: Wish You Were Here" tour, including a stop in Jacksonville.
The concert will be at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on Mar. 14, 2019.
Produced by Live Nation, the show is one of 29 on the second leg of the tour. They are set to contain some of Scott's most explosive performances yet.
General ticket sales begins Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. online or at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.
Here is the the full list of dates and locations for the second leg of the "Astroworld" tour:
Jan. 25 - Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
Jan. 27 - Boise, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center
Jan. 29 - Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
Jan. 30 - Tacoma, Washington at Tacoma Dome
Feb. 4 - San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego
Feb. 6 - Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 8 - Los Angeles, California at The Forum
Feb. 11 - Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
Feb. 13 - Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
Feb. 17 - Kansas City, Missouri at Sprint Center
Feb. 18 - St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center
Feb. 20 - Indianapolis, Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Feb. 21 - Chicago, Illinois at United Center
Feb. 22 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
Feb. 24 - Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center
Feb. 26 - State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 28 - Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center
Mar. 2 - New York, New York at Madison Square Garden
Mar. 3 - Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
Mar. 5 - Montreal, British Columbia at Bell Centre
Mar. 7 - Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
Mar. 9 - Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center
Mar. 12 - Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena
Mar. 14 - Jacksonville, Florida at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Mar. 15 - Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
Mar. 17 - Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
Mar. 20 - Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
Mar. 22 - Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
Mar. 24 - Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
