Uncle Kracker coming to Jacksonville in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Follow Me... to the Jacksonville Fair in November to see Uncle Kracker perform live!

Kracker will be at the Fairgrounds on November 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $10.

VIP Seating is also available and can be purchased here.

VIP Seating guarantees you'll be seated Center Stage and within the first 20 rows.

"Uncle Kracker's 2000 major-label debut, Double Wide, fittingly went double-platinum and yielded #1 smash "Follow Me." Its 2002 follow-up No Stranger To Shame reached gold status and spawned cross-format hits such as "In A Little While" and the powerful cover of Dobie Gray's "Drift Away" which set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart, topping their #1 run on the Adult Contemporary radio charts for a staggering 28 weeks."

