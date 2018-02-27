Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa & Tone Loc coming to St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a concert coming to St. Augustine for those of us who just can't seem to let go of the past.

Iconic acts -- Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Color Me Badd, Coolio and Tone Loc, to name a few -- are joining forces for the "I Love the 90s" tour.

So whether you can't get enough of "Ice, Ice Baby," "Shoop," or "Gangsta's Paradise," the tour should have something for everyone.

The tour kicks off in March. It will make a series of stops in Florida, Kansas, Mississippi and Georgia, among other states.

The tour stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on June 16. But if you can't wait until then, there are shows in Plant City and Miami Gardens next month as well as another one in Tallahassee in April.

Click here for a list of tour dates and ticket information.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.