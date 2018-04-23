Victory Casino Cruises hosts 'Survivor' casting call

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Victory Casino Cruises is hosting a "Survivor" casting call on Sunday, April 29, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., WKMG reports.

Casting call participants will be required to adhere to eligibility requirements and sign a video release form.

[PRINT, FILL OUT, TAKE TO CASTING CALL: Eligibility form | Video release and waiver]

All participants must bring a valid driver’s license for identification and age verification.

One-minute auditions will be recorded for each contestant.

Applicants are encouraged to creatively express why they should be considered for "Survivor."

Victory Casino Cruises is located at:

180 Christopher Columbus Drive

Port Canaveral, FL 32920

Good luck!

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.