Want to get paid $1,000 to binge-watch all 20 Marvel movies?

Marvel fans, now is your chance to cash in on your inner nerd. CableTV.com has posted what can only be described as a dream gig for the truly diehard fans among us.

One lucky fan will get paid $1,000 to live tweet while binge watching all 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films in a row before the next installment, “Avengers: Endgame,” hits theaters next month.

The website is looking for a social media-savvy super fan who will tag @CableTV and #CableTV while live-blogging the 40-plus hour marathon on Twitter. You also must be a U.S. citizen and 18 years old.

APPLY NOW: Fill out the application at CableTV.com

“Once your MCU binge-watch and live-tweeting extravaganza is complete, we’ll ask you to share your takeaways from the movies so we can make some beautiful, badass rankings together,” the post says.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Before you fire off an application, take a look at your watch list:

MCU Phase 1

Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor

Captain America: The First Avenger

The Avengers

MCU Phase 2

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

MCU Phase 3

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Sounds like a breeze, right?

If you can make it through it all, you won’t walk away emptyhanded. On top of $1,000, you’ll get a bunch of prizes, including the complete MCU collection on Blu-Ray and a $100 Grubhub gift card.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.