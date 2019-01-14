'Weird Al' Yankovic to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - GRAMMY award-winning comedy legend “Weird Al” Yankovic will bring his Strings Attached Tour to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, a high-energy, rock and comedy show featuring costumes, props, a video wall and a full orchestra will hit the stage.

His hit songs include “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Amish Paradise,” “White & Nerdy” and “Word Crimes.”

Yankovic’s 14th studio album Mandatory Fun (2014) made headlines when it became the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart, and the first comedy album to even reach the top of that chart in over 50 years.

The single “Word Crimes” debuted in the Billboard Top 40, making Al one of only four artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades (the other three being Michael Jackson, Madonna and U2). He recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sunday, June 9, 2019

Gates 6:00PM | Starts 7:30PM

Tickets: $74.00 - Seated Pit | $54.00 - Level 100 | $44.00 - Level 200 and Level 300 | $34.00 - Obstructed View

