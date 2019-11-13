Copyright (c) 2016 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Country music legend Willie Nelson is coming to St. Augustine!

Willie Nelson & Family announced a performance at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

Willie Nelson & Family last performed at The Amp in 2018.

"With a six-decade career and 200 plus albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of Crazy, Red Headed Stranger, and Stardust."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 15. at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.