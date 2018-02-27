World of Nations to celebrate diversity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 26th Annual World of Nations Celebration kicks off this weekend at Metropolitan Park. The two day event offers food, art and entertainment from 32 countries. There will be a variety of authentic experiences ranging from cuisine and artistry, to traditional customs and dancing.

Countries participating in the World of Nations Celebration include: The Bahamas, Cambodia, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ethiopia, First Nations (Native North America), Ghana, Haiti, India, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Spain, St. Lucia, Taiwan, Trinidad & Tobago, Turkey, U.S.A., U.S. Virgin Islands, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at JaxWorldofNations.com.







Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.