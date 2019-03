TAMPA, Fla. - A new roller coaster has been announced at Tampa's Busch Gardens.

When the unnamed coaster opens next year, the ride will become North America’s tallest hybrid, and the fastest, steepest hybrid coaster in the world, Busch Gardens reports.

The coaster replaces the park's "Gwazi" ride.

The wood and steel hybrid coaster will feature a maximum height of more than 200 feet tall.

