'Zombie Boy' Rick Genest dies in apparent suicide

Rick Genest, also known as Zombie Boy, has died at the age of 32.

The nickname 'Zombie Boy' plays off of his tattooed body, featuring organs and bones.

Genest stared in Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" music video, and is also known from modeling.

"The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it," Lady Gaga wrote, alongside a number of photos of the famously tattoo-covered Genest.

Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too. pic.twitter.com/4pVR5xyoH6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

He is survived by his parents, Roch Genest and Catheryne Chappelle, and two younger siblings.

