ZZ Top, Cheap Trick to perform in St. Augustine

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - ZZ Top's “50th Anniversary Tour” is making a stop in St. Augustine! 

The show is scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, The St. Augustine Amphitheater announced. 

Special Guest Cheap Trick will also perform. 

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information. 

