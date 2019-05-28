ZZ Top, Cheap Trick to perform in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - ZZ Top's “50th Anniversary Tour” is making a stop in St. Augustine!

The show is scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, The St. Augustine Amphitheater announced.

Special Guest Cheap Trick will also perform.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.

On Wednesday, October 16, The Amp will be host to rock icons @ZZTop and guest @cheaptrick as the ZZ Top "50th Anniversary Tour" routes through St. Augustine, Florida.

