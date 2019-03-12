Babies born on The Players week receive special outfits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Players Championship is gifting very special outfits for the newest little golf fans in honor of this year’s tournament.

Each infant born between through Sunday at Baptist Health Hospitals or admitted to a Wolfson Children’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit will receive a special edition “Island Time” baby onesie, blanket and card.

Baptist Health is also sponsoring a free Family Care Center during the tournament so parents can enjoy TPC without worrying for their little ones. The center features private breastfeeding rooms, changing tables with diapers, a refrigerator and water.

