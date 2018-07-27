Family

Breastfeeding in public is finally legal in all 50 states

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Now that Idaho and Utah are on board, breastfeeding in public is now legal in all 50 states.

Australia, the United Kingdom and other countries already have laws that protect nursing mothers, USA Today reports. So the U.S. was a little late to the party.

Some took to social media to express their opinions: 

