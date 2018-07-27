Breastfeeding in public is finally legal in all 50 states

Now that Idaho and Utah are on board, breastfeeding in public is now legal in all 50 states.

Australia, the United Kingdom and other countries already have laws that protect nursing mothers, USA Today reports. So the U.S. was a little late to the party.

Some took to social media to express their opinions:

Breastfeeding is now legal in all 50 states of American. Ummm, I’m sorry? It was illegal to breastfeed a child in public!? 🤯 — Claree. (@Claree_Peterson) July 26, 2018

Today, in July of 2018, we have finally agreed to stop sexualizing women’s bodies just enough to allow them to feed their infant children in places where you might see them doing it. Keep that baby attached though ladies nip slips are still illegal. https://t.co/k2ZxsSM0Tf — feminist next door (@emrazz) July 26, 2018

Bout time! We're so backwards sometimes. Interesting how so many other laws in the US were passed for the entire nation long before all the States made breastfeeding legal. Priorities priorities. https://t.co/d8DHwy8vIA — Quang D. Tran, S.J. (@LeMeTellUSumtin) July 26, 2018

