DNA test reveals 2 Florida police officers are half-brothers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for two Florida law enforcement officers who discovered they were half-brothers through a DNA test.

The Boynton Beach Police Department posted on Facebook Friday that Officer Eric Reynolds recently was contacted by a deputy from Orlando who said a DNA test had revealed they are half-brothers.

Reynolds met Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Stull for the first time last month in central Florida.

"Sitting down at breakfast and reading an email that you have a half-brother you never knew about, it was stressful and emotional," Reynolds told WPLG-TV.

Stull was adopted as an infant and said he knew very little about his family history until he took the DNA test. When he got his results back, a button at the bottom asked him if he wanted to match with relatives.

"I clicked on that, and I was expecting to see cousins and things like that, and top of the list is half-brother, and I wasn't expecting that," Stull said.

Reynolds said after their reunion that it was like meeting his clone. He says they are alike in so many ways.

"My mom (has been) a Miami-Dade County homicide sergeant for almost 30 years, and the last thing I wanted to be coming out of college was a cop, but things worked their way and I guess it is in our DNA," Reynolds said.

