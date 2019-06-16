Happy 101st Birthday Mattie Mae Davis of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's party time for family and friends of Mattie Davis, who will celebrate her 101st birthday Tuesday. The Jacksonville woman has eight children, one of whom died, 32 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was born June 18, 1918, and is the only surviving sibling of 10 children. She was married in 1938 and worked mostly in housekeeping and worked as a residential maid for nearly 10 years.

Her favorite color is pink. Her hobbies are sewing, going to church and reading the Bible.

She credits her longevity to the Lord and being a blessing to others.

Her favorite saying is, "Ain't nothing new under the sun, time just repeats itself."

(Photo above from weekend family birthday party for Mattie Mae Davis who turns 101 Tuesday)

