You burn 50,000 calories a month by being a parent, study says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Every month your child is making you burn 50,884 calories!

A new report by Wren Kitchens finds that being a parent will cause you to burn a crazy amount of calories a month.

The amount of calories parents burn each month is equivalent to more than 40,000 burpees!

Calorie burning tasks include ironing, setting the table and carrying small children.

On an average day, your little bundle of joy will help you burn 1,478 calories, which equates to doing 1,179 burpees, the study finds.

The study also found the more chores you do, the more you may notice the pounds melt away.

