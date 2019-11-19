Moe’s to open 1st St. Augustine location, will feature drive-thru

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Welcome to Moe’s, St. Augustine!

That’s right, Moe’s Southwest Grill will open a new Drive-Thru location on Thursday, November 21st at 1685 US Highway 1 South!

The new location will feature a newly designed look, smart touchscreen drive-thru, and more.

The restaurant is owned by local St Johns County residents Brad Chasteen, Darryl Nagao, and Steve Foss who own and operate more than 55 other locations throughout Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

“We are THRILLED to finally open the first ever St Augustine FL location”, said Chasteen. “It has been a long time coming, but we are finally ready to open after years of requests to come to the St Augustine market. We have been working on this project for a number of years and are excited to bring the newest looking Moe’s Southwest Grill to the area!”

To kick off the Grand Opening, Moe’s will be awarding the 1st 100 customers in line with free Burritos for a year!

There will aslo be a “Pay What You Want Day” Fundraiser with 100% of all proceeds raised on Thursday, November 21st being donated.

During the Pay What You Want Day Fundraiser, guests are encouraged to stop by the new Moe’s location and decide the price they want to pay for their meal.