ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy in Alachua County came to the rescue after gifts for a 7-year-old’s birthday party were stolen.

According to a Facebook post from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Myers responded to a report of an Amazon package that was ripped open while it sat on a front porch. The contents of the package, a unicorn dress and unicorn party set for a 7-year-old’s birthday party set for the next day, were taken.

Deputy Myers quickly gathered up his money and money from other deputies and headed to Walmart and Target. The deputy returned with a new bike, a unicorn helmet and other items for the child to save the day, according to the Facebook post.