Getting down and dirty with the Jaguars’ laundry crew
How much laundry do you think the Jaguars do in one day during the regular season?
Hundreds of pounds? Thousands?
Eden Kendall got a first-hand look from Jaguars Equipment Manager Jimmy Luck.
He even gave her some tips on getting out the toughest of stains!
Watch her behind-the-scenes tour by clicking the play button above.
