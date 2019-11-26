JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You know it’s the holidays when you start seeing the home team warming the hearts of families throughout the community. On Monday, we caught two Jaguars scoring points and doing good ahead of Thanksgiving.

Bags and bags of food for a feast thanks to Winn Dixie and Feeding America. Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook was there greeting fans and families, posing for pictures and chatting with those who lined up to get a chance at a healthy holiday dinner.

“We’re here giving away 500 turkey dinners to the community here at Tiger Academy. We’re really having a great time out here today,” said Shawn Sloan, Winn Dixie Regional.

And at the Boys and Girls Club there were some young Jags fans gathered around a big star — defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Campbell and his foundation teamed up with Feeding Northeast Florida to help serve up some big smiles and all the fixins for a Thanksgiving Day meal to dozens of families.

“There are a lotta families like how I grew up that need help, ya know. It’s hard to come with ya know, just the groceries for Thanksgiving. So for me and my foundation. I wanna make that easier for them so they can just enjoy each other,” Campbell said.