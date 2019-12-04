10 must-see Hallmark Christmas movies to watch while snuggling by the tree

By now, some of you are in 100% Christmas mode. You’ve probably already been out ordering yummy holiday coffees as you check items off your gift list, but when the stores all close and you snuggle in for the night next to your Christmas tree, these are 10 must-see Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll want to put on as you enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or a night cap.

We know they’re cheesy, but they’re a rite of passage. Enjoy!

‘Christmas Connection’

A flight attendant who is tasked with looking after an unaccompanied minor delivers the child safely to her father. After a missed connection, the flight attendant is invited by the child’s father to spend the holidays. That missed flight turns into a love connection.

‘Christmas with Holly’

Hallmark says it best: Maggie Conway had it with big-city living, especially after her husband-to-be left her at the altar. She moves to small-town Washington state, opens a toy store dedicated to expanding kids’ imaginations and meets Mark Nagle, proprietor of the local coffee shop. Mark’s No. 1 priority is his 6-year-old niece, Holly, whose mother has passed away, leaving him as her main caregiver, along with her two other uncles. Holly hasn’t spoken a word since her mother died, and the three men try relentlessly to get her to speak. Is there room in Maggie and Mark’s busy lives for romance?

Watch a preview of the movie here.

‘Finding Christmas’

Two siblings swap homes after each goes through a breakup. While living in the other’s home, the two find new relationships that could change their lives.

‘A Gift to Remember’

Darcy accidentally crashes into a man while riding her bike and sends him to the hospital, where he falls into a coma. Darcy takes the man’s dog home with her until the dog can be reunited with its owner. As she learns more about the man, she realizes he could be the one for her.

Watch a preview of the movie here.

‘My Christmas Love’

A hopeless romantic who begins receiving the “12 Days of Christmas” as gifts anonymously at her door starts to believe there may be a suitor who could live up to her expectations.

Watch a preview of the movie here.

‘Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle’

A guardian angel is tasked with posing as a well-meaning English teacher who takes on the role of guiding a woman who’s dealing with the sudden passing of her father. There are a lot of life lessons to be learned here.

Watch a preview of the movie here.

‘The Christmas Card’

A soldier is touched by an anonymous holiday card he received while serving in Afghanistan. When he returns to the United States, he goes on a journey to find where the card originated and unexpectedly falls in love.

‘The Mistletoe Promise’

Two strangers who aren’t particularly big fans of Christmas work through their holiday complications together. But the phony couple discovers there might be more to their arrangement than business.

Watch a preview of the movie here.

‘The Christmas Train’

A journalist takes a cross-country train ride with no clue that the tracks will take him into the terrain of his own heart.

‘Meet the Santas’

Santa Claus has officially retired, but his son, Nick, plans to take over the family business … all while planning his long-awaited Christmas Eve nuptials. Think “Meet the Fockers” collides with Christmas.

Choosing 10 Hallmark Christmas movies was nearly impossible to do! And we know there are so many other great ones out there. Which ones are your favorite? Let us know in the comment section below.