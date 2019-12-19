New Windy Hill nail salon Posh Nails & Spa opens its doors

A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Posh Nails & Spa, the newcomer is located at 4600 Tropea Way, Suite #103, in Windy Hill.

Prepared to be pampered with pedicures, manicures and more on the menu of services here. Full sets of acrylic nails are also available for $27 and up. In need of an eyebrow wax? That checks in at $10.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Posh Nails & Spa is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Miriam B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 15, wrote, "This is a nice, new salon. I took a picture of what I wanted for my nails, and Donna did a fantastic job!"

And Kaitlyn O. wrote, "Great experience! Donna was really sweet and funny. The price point was great, as well. It's far cheaper here than most other places and the quality of service was great. I love my nails."

Posh Nails & Spa is now open, so head on over to check it out.

