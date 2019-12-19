60ºF

Features

Santa called for duty at NAS Jacksonville

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

NAS JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It appears NAS Jacksonville is gearing up for Christmas!

The US Naval Air Reserve said the Department of the Navy issued orders today to “Adm. S. Claus,” recalling him to active duty, with a report date of Dec. 24, 2019.

They said Claus has “1,742 years of service.” He is a carrier flight deck qualified and is also a Public Affairs Officer.

Go Navy and Happy Holidays!

Posted by NAS Jacksonville on Thursday, December 19, 2019

