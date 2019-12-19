Santa called for duty at NAS Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It appears NAS Jacksonville is gearing up for Christmas!

The US Naval Air Reserve said the Department of the Navy issued orders today to “Adm. S. Claus,” recalling him to active duty, with a report date of Dec. 24, 2019.

They said Claus has “1,742 years of service.” He is a carrier flight deck qualified and is also a Public Affairs Officer.

Go Navy and Happy Holidays!